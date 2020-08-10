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Your Body is Their Weapon - We're all Patients Now
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19 views • August 10, 2020
A follow on to "Is This Torture?" video. I discuss the way The Medical Tyranny is turning us all into Chronic Illness Outpatients. I rely on an excellent article by Sam Vaknin called "The Body As A Torture Chamber" and I apply his arguments to what is happening with the #Pandemic response.
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