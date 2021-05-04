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That's our God God stands for us and we will stand for God
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That's our God God stands for us and we will stand for God :) https://www.trunews.com/finalday
His Second Coming will be Singular
His Second Coming will be Sudden and Unexpected
His Second Coming will be Atmospheric
His Second Coming will be Visible
His Second Coming will be Noisy
His Second Coming will be Disruptive
His Second Coming will be Fiery
His Second Coming will be Glorious
His Second Coming will be Judgmental
His Second Coming will be Final
The truth about the Rapture deception.
The occult history of John Nelson Darby’s family.
Cyrus Scofield’s dubious history as a conman, liar, swindler, and embellisher.
The hidden hand behind Darby and Scofield’s rise to fame.
The three snares Jesus warned us to avoid.
The clues in the parables about the Lord’s return.
The reason the Jewish rulers plotted to murder Jesus.
The reason Caiaphas went into a rage.
Why every eye shall see Jesus when He returns.
What triggers the transformation of our mortal bodies into glorified bodies.
Why Jerusalem will be destroyed.
Why time will cease to exist.
The questions Jesus will ask everybody when He
New From Richard D. Wiles
Discover ten characteristics of the Second Coming of Jesus Christ
America’s “prophecy experts” are telling you “The Rapture” is coming. Forget the Rapture. It’s a hoax. The Final Day is coming! The Final Day is the last day of the age of mankind as we have known it since the Garden of Eden. It is the glorious appearing of our blessed hope, the Parousia, the Second Coming of Jesus.
The Final Day is the blackening of the universe, the end of time as we know it, the sign of the Son of Man, opening of all graves, the bundling of the wicked to be burned, the snatching of the saints to meet the Lord in the air, the gathering of all people by their respective nations, the separation of all souls into groups of goats and sheep, the great white throne judgment, the casting of the wicked and Satan into the everlasting lake of fire, the judging of our works, the dissolving of the earth and the entire universe, the restoration of all things, the creation of a new earth and new heavens, and the descent of New Jerusalem to the new earth.
Every chapter is packed with rich, fresh insights into the characteristics of the Second Coming of Jesus Christ. This book will liberate your mind from the Rapture deception and excite you to eagerly anticipate the most awesome day for mankind. It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter.
His Second Coming will be Singular
His Second Coming will be Sudden and Unexpected
His Second Coming will be Atmospheric
His Second Coming will be Visible
His Second Coming will be Noisy
His Second Coming will be Disruptive
His Second Coming will be Fiery
His Second Coming will be Glorious
His Second Coming will be Judgmental
His Second Coming will be Final
The truth about the Rapture deception.
The occult history of John Nelson Darby’s family.
Cyrus Scofield’s dubious history as a conman, liar, swindler, and embellisher.
The hidden hand behind Darby and Scofield’s rise to fame.
The three snares Jesus warned us to avoid.
The clues in the parables about the Lord’s return.
The reason the Jewish rulers plotted to murder Jesus.
The reason Caiaphas went into a rage.
Why every eye shall see Jesus when He returns.
What triggers the transformation of our mortal bodies into glorified bodies.
Why Jerusalem will be destroyed.
Why time will cease to exist.
The questions Jesus will ask everybody when He
New From Richard D. Wiles
Discover ten characteristics of the Second Coming of Jesus Christ
America’s “prophecy experts” are telling you “The Rapture” is coming. Forget the Rapture. It’s a hoax. The Final Day is coming! The Final Day is the last day of the age of mankind as we have known it since the Garden of Eden. It is the glorious appearing of our blessed hope, the Parousia, the Second Coming of Jesus.
The Final Day is the blackening of the universe, the end of time as we know it, the sign of the Son of Man, opening of all graves, the bundling of the wicked to be burned, the snatching of the saints to meet the Lord in the air, the gathering of all people by their respective nations, the separation of all souls into groups of goats and sheep, the great white throne judgment, the casting of the wicked and Satan into the everlasting lake of fire, the judging of our works, the dissolving of the earth and the entire universe, the restoration of all things, the creation of a new earth and new heavens, and the descent of New Jerusalem to the new earth.
Every chapter is packed with rich, fresh insights into the characteristics of the Second Coming of Jesus Christ. This book will liberate your mind from the Rapture deception and excite you to eagerly anticipate the most awesome day for mankind. It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter.
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