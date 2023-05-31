Dr. Dave E. Martin at the European Parliament (spanish subtitles)

COVID-19 | “In 2002, the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill Patented An Infectious Replication Defective Clone of Coronavirus. Infectious Replication Defective Means a Weapon.” - Dr. Martin (Read Patents In Description) 7 TRUTH BOMBSCOVID-19 | “In 2002, the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill Patented An Infectious Replication Defective Clone of Coronavirus. Infectious Replication Defective Means a Weapon.” - Dr. Martin (Read Patents In Description)
Read Patent: US7279327B2 - Methods for producing recombinant coronavirus - https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/patent/US-7279327-B2
Read Patent: US7220852B1 - Coronavirus isolated from humans - https://patents.google.com/patent/US7220852B1/en
Read SARS-like WIV1-CoV poised for human emergence - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26976607/
Who Is Doctor David Martin?
https://www.davidmartin.world/
www.FullyLiveAcademy.com
Watch the Full Length Doctor David Martin Presentation HERE:
https://rumble.com/v2mwrgm--dr.-david-martin-documenting-coronavirus-gain-of-function-research-at-the-.html
Español:
COVID-19 | "En 2002, la Universidad de Carolina del Norte, Chapel Hill patentó un clon infeccioso de replicación defectuosa de Coronavirus. Replicación Infecciosa Defectuosa Significa un Arma". - Dr. Martin (Lea las patentes en la descripción) 7 BOMBAS DE LA VERDADCOVID-19 | "En 2002, la Universidad de Carolina del Norte, Chapel Hill patentó un clon infeccioso de replicación defectuosa de Coronavirus. La replicación infecciosa defectuosa significa un arma". - Dr. Martin (Leer Patentes En Descripción)
Leer Patente: US7279327B2 - Métodos para producir coronavirus recombinantes - https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/patent/US-7279327-B2
Leer Patente: US7220852B1 - Coronavirus aislado de humanos - https://patents.google.com/patent/US7220852B1/en
Leer WIV1-CoV, similar al SARS, a punto de emerger en humanos - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26976607/
¿Quién es el doctor David Martin?
https://www.davidmartin.world/
www.FullyLiveAcademy.com
Vea la presentación completa del Doctor David Martin AQUÍ:
https://rumble.com/v2mwrgm--dr.-david-martin-documenting-coronavirus-gain-of-function-research-at-the-.html
vari3dad3s:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Vari3dad3S
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Vari3dad3S:a?view=content
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.