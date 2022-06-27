Overnight Opinions - Is Diesel Running Out in 2 Months? (June 26, 2022)

Thanks for watching Overnight Opinions, a weekly news roundup on the Ladies Love Politics channel. Here you’ll get current events blended with spicy commentary directed at our elected leaders.

It’s late, you’re awake, let’s get started …

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Background Music Credit:

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REFERENCES:https://www.spglobal.com/commodityinsights/en/market-insights/latest-news/agriculture/042722-us-rail-problems-moving-fuel-additives-could-sideline-10-of-nations-trucking-fleet-stb-hearin

https://naturalnews.com/2022-06-23-diesel-engine-oil-additive-manufacturers-that-have-declared-force-majeure.html

https://www.news.com.au/travel/a-global-shortage-of-diesel-engine-additive-could-spell-disaster-for-the-aussie-trucking-industry/news-story/ca5a6d08056b68f09b69a8fa762c2a79

https://www.theaustralian.com.au/special-reports/ensuring-vital-additives-supply-to-keep-trucks-on-the-road/news-story/a3e483df9039de07f43e3bb7ebc7c129

https://www.argusmedia.com/en/news/2287870-viewpoint-supply-chain-issues-to-weigh-on-us-base-oils

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-12-03/diesel-crisis-adblue-shortage-supply-china/100673482

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/574285231/diesel-exhaust-fluid-shortage-may-hit-rvers-this-summer

https://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:Di5EmtaQTugJ:https://buysinopec.com/blogs/news/why-is-there-a-shortage-of-15w40-engine-oil+&cd=4&hl=en&ct=clnk&gl=us&client=safari

https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/energy/us-east-coast-diesel-supply-is-running-on-fumes/2022/05/04/1ef4623e-cb83-11ec-b7ee-74f09d827ca6_story.html

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-10-07/u-s-diesel-inventories-dwindle-to-historic-low-ahead-of-winter

https://www.freightwaves.com/news/diesel-inventories-on-east-coast-tightened-again-last-week

https://www.cnet.com/tech/tech-industry/features/trucking-in-america-everything-you-bought-in-2021-moved-on-a-truck/

https://www.newsweek.com/diesel-exhaust-fuel-shortage-us-drivers-fuel-prices-russia-ukraine-war-1716503

https://time.com/6182262/diesel-shortage-inflation/

https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/energy/us-east-coast-diesel-supply-is-running-on-fumes/2022/05/04/1ef4623e-cb83-11ec-b7ee-74f09d827ca6_story.html

https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/3498056-biden-officials-eyeing-diesel-stockpile-to-ease-shortage/

https://www.freightwaves.com/news/why-the-northeast-is-quietly-running-out-of-diesel

https://www.cnbc.com/2019/10/16/we-finally-know-what-caused-the-refinery-blast-that-rocked-philadelphia.html

https://www.eia.gov/energyexplained/diesel-fuel/use-of-diesel.php

https://www.investopedia.com/terms/f/forcemajeure.asp