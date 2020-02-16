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The Fragrance
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23 views • February 16, 2020
Yahweh is our comfort in times of affliction, He redeems our souls from the power of the grave, and we can pour out our song of Praise to Him. We have been raised to life, resurrected, and just as Mary anointed Yahshua with her costly oil after he raised her brother Lazarus to life, we can pour out our praises, our song, our devotion, and love at the feet of our Savior, in pure gratitude and worship, that the mighty fragrance of the Holy Spirit fill the room and transform our hearts and lives! Amen!
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