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Ep. 35 Stargate Pyramids: Charlie Ziese seeks healing power amplification through pyramids
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64 views • February 26, 2021
Join us for a conversation about pyramids and their potential healing amplifcation properties, as well as protection from EMFs and other harmful radiation, is crucial and fundamental knowledge, some would say, is being reclaimed rather than discovered.
Charles Ziese got interested in Russian Geometry pyramids several years ago while watching David Wilcock’s “Wisdom Teachings” series featuring Russian pyramids. Finding none available for purchase, he set out to make some for his own use. Before long, however, his hobby had become an all-consuming passion and occupation.
If you are interested in participating in ongoing research, contact Charlie with your interests, here: [email protected]
In addition, if you enter the CODE "Vermonters10%" you will receive 10% Off all Pyramid products
Websites:
stargatepyramids.com - order pyramids here
pyramidsciencefoundation.org - donate to the Foundation
YouTube, BitChute, Rumble: Pyramid Science Foundation
Lisa Richards:
Custom Capstone Creations are designed by Pyramid Energy Healer & Intuitive, Lisa Richards for use with your Russian Meditation Pyramid from Stargate Pyramids. All Custom Capstones are designed with the Russian Pyramid dimensions of 76.345 degrees.
Use promo code VERMONTERS20 to receive 20% off your order and a free mini pyramid amplifier
or contact Lisa via email to save an additional $10 (applies to orders over $69)
Please support MY channels on Bitchute, Brighteon, Telegram and now, Rumble: @ConversationsWithVermonters
Subscribe, like, share - I am censored and banned at this point.
Donations are appreciated for rising operating costs, as I am banned from FB and YT, and am moving to other platforms, just to get these important conversations to you.
Your support is deeply appreciated.
Charles Ziese got interested in Russian Geometry pyramids several years ago while watching David Wilcock’s “Wisdom Teachings” series featuring Russian pyramids. Finding none available for purchase, he set out to make some for his own use. Before long, however, his hobby had become an all-consuming passion and occupation.
If you are interested in participating in ongoing research, contact Charlie with your interests, here: [email protected]
In addition, if you enter the CODE "Vermonters10%" you will receive 10% Off all Pyramid products
Websites:
stargatepyramids.com - order pyramids here
pyramidsciencefoundation.org - donate to the Foundation
YouTube, BitChute, Rumble: Pyramid Science Foundation
Lisa Richards:
Custom Capstone Creations are designed by Pyramid Energy Healer & Intuitive, Lisa Richards for use with your Russian Meditation Pyramid from Stargate Pyramids. All Custom Capstones are designed with the Russian Pyramid dimensions of 76.345 degrees.
Use promo code VERMONTERS20 to receive 20% off your order and a free mini pyramid amplifier
or contact Lisa via email to save an additional $10 (applies to orders over $69)
Please support MY channels on Bitchute, Brighteon, Telegram and now, Rumble: @ConversationsWithVermonters
Subscribe, like, share - I am censored and banned at this point.
Donations are appreciated for rising operating costs, as I am banned from FB and YT, and am moving to other platforms, just to get these important conversations to you.
Your support is deeply appreciated.
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