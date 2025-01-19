BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
13 Nations Sign WEF Treaty to Destroy and Rebuild Major Cities Before 2030
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9974 followers
1341 views • 3 months ago

Thirteen nations have signed a WEF treaty agreeing to dismantle and rebuild major cities under the guise of their so-called Agenda 2030.

Using climate change as the ultimate cover, the WEF has set the stage for a devastating attack on everyday people. Their endgame? To reshape urban landscapes into “15-minute cities” - vast, open-air prisons where freedom is a relic of the past, and escape is no longer an option.

This isn’t a distant dystopian fantasy - it’s happening now, and the grisly details of their long-planned operation are coming to light. Stay with us as we connect the dots, uncover the evidence, and expose the truth they’ve tried so hard to keep hidden.

Get Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, and Fenbendazole here: https://pills4ever.com - use coupon code 'peoplesvoice' for 15% off.

- Become a member of the world’s first ever cyber nation: https://joseon.com

- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet

Mirrored - The People's Voice


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
depopulationsmart citiesagenda 2030los angelesworld economic forumwefklaus schwabopen air prisons15 minute cities
