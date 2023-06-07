Create New Account
WHY ARE "DEAD RUSSIANS THE BEST MONEY WE EVER SPENT"?
Who in the phuq says some stupid shit like that? Lindsey Graham does. Dumb ass...  Russian soldiers dying for no reason .. this isn't our "enemies" dying. These are just regular dudes man. Dudes w families and most had regular jobs and a normal life until this bullshit. How the hell can we have politicians on the world say that "dead Russians are the best money ever spent".? America does not feel that way but it is very telling what we re into. If Russians didn't already hate us, they sure do now. Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]

