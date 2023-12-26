Shungite Jewellery Shields Against Electronic Harassment.

Wear shungite jewellery to protect against electronic harassment. You must wear two shungite bracelets on each of your wrists and one shungite bracelet on each of your ankles. You can also wear a shungite head band or you can also wear shungite inside a face mask if nano implants embedded in your facial muscles are being externally controlled by digital signals. Shungite conducts electricity. Shungite can attenuate electromagnetic frequencies to be compatable with all life. Shungite will balance biological energy fields promoting physical and mental health. I have been a non-consenting and extremely unwilling victim of Remote Neural Monitoring and Remote Neural Manipulation for more than twenty years and I have found the wearing of shungite jewellery to be enormously helpful but you must wear a large amount of it to notice that it is protecting you from attacks and manipulation of your physical body. The brains of most government staff have already been compromised. Brain weapons have been used against government staff to induced them into a state of complacency when they should be alarmed about the extreme capabilities of brain weapons. They must find ways of protecting themselves. There are other solutions other than wearing shungite jewellery for protection but that is the form of protection that I am speaking about in this enclosed video which is linked here