DEPOPULATION PRELUDE TO THE MARK OF THE BEAST PART 3
84 views
REVELATIONS STUDIES
Published Yesterday |

Doctor Peter A. McCullough calls the covid -19 vaccine horrendous bioweapon. And Karen Kingston says spike protein is a biological agent. All covid vaccines are bad but Maderna and Pfizer are the worst according to MacCullough . This is a Nano-weaponized parasite and a mixture of Biology and Technology of Clay and Iron. See Daniel 2:43 the mixing of Iron and clay with the seed of men. And Transhumanism and a super race. Genesis 6.     

Keywords
biblereligionrevelation

