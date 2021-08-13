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WOW! Bill Gates Pandemic Plan! - Proposal to FBI for a Vaccine to Counter Religious Fundamentalism by means of respiratory viruses! Amazing Find!
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997 views • August 13, 2021
WOW just WOW, here is more related evidence on Bill Gates Pandemic Plan. Who can say this 2020 Pandemic was not in motion from 2005 or before when this presentation took place? Not the Terminator, but the Vaxinnator!
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