The Time Has Arrived: Abolish The CIA

The time has arrived to abolish the CIA. They are a clear and present danger to the safety and national security of the United States. The Agency has been under pressure since the JFK Administration called them out. After the JFK assassination their power grew through their installed puppets in the Executive Office of the United States Presidency.
The CIA's hijacking of American media has occurred for decades. And now the Agency brazenly and openly negates those who would speak on behalf of the founding laws of the United States. Alex Jones is the latest victim in this corrosive bureaucracy occupying Washington D.C.. The United States can no longer endure the rot. The time has arrived to reform the FBI and abolish the CIA.
