Episode 57 - The Truth About Free Stuff

I have to be honest, I am more than a little embarrassed that I felt compelled to publish this episode. How did we get to a place in America where people fall for the “free stuff” chant from politicians? It wasn't long ago that the majority of Americans would have laughed in the face of a politician that offered them something for nothing?



Instead we are faced with an entire political party whose most persuasive argument for voting for them is, to some extent or another, to make promises to give voters free stuff.



Free healthcare for you! Free college for you! Free abortions! Free eye glasses! Free hearing aids! Free dental coverage!



These people are experts at two things: Pandering and spending other people’s money on other people. Buying votes with other people’s money is as low as it gets.