💥Explosions Currently in Kiev, Sumy center of Kirovohrad (Kropyvnytsky), Duma & Dnepropetrovsk Regions
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 19 hours ago |

💥💥Alarm all over the square.

The Russian army is launching a combined (using missiles and UAVs) strike against targets throughout Ukraine.

It is reported that the target was hit in the Umansky district of the Cherkasy region

Explosions are heard in the Duma and Dnipropetrovsk regions

The Russian army delivers a combined (using missiles and UAVs) strike against targets throughout Ukraine.

💥Repeated explosions in Kyiv and the region. Strategic aviation operates with cruise missiles.

Explosions thundered in the center of the Kirovograd region, the city of Kirovograd (Kropyvnytskyi).

💥Repeated explosions in the Sumy region.

💥It is reported that a target was hit in the Umansky district of the Cherkasy region.

💥 ⚡️Explosions reported in Dnepropetrovsk regionBomb Shelter found locked and closed in Kiev.

Geranium attack on Dnepropetrovsk

Information from Crimea from Oleg Kryuchkov:

"Preliminarily. Dzhankoy. A drone was shot down. There is damage to the glazing in several houses in the private sector.

All services are running. Official information - in the morning."


russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

