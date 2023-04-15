https://gettr.com/post/p2ehkgv5d37

4/13/2023 【Nicole with David Zere】Nicole: If the United States wants to assist the people of Taiwan, it must first eliminate the CCP on its soil! The CCP fears our New Federal State of China (NFSC) the most. That is why they put Miles Guo, our leader and the founder of the NFSC, behind bars. I hope everyone can join us in calling for “Free Miles Guo!”

4/13/2023 【妮可接受大卫·泽瑞】妮可：如果美国想要帮助台湾人民，就首先要在自己的国家消灭中国共产党! 中共最畏惧我们新中国联邦，所以才将我们的领路人和新中国联邦的缔造者郭文贵先生置于囹圄之中，希望大家能一起呼吁“释放郭文贵先生！”

