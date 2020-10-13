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COVID’S REAL THREAT TO OUR CHILDREN
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93 views • October 13, 2020
COVID’S REAL THREAT TO OUR CHILDREN
As we mask our kids all day at school, keep them from interacting with others, and attempt to block them from every virus & bacteria, Del questions the physical toll lockdown restrictions have on our children’s immune system.
As we mask our kids all day at school, keep them from interacting with others, and attempt to block them from every virus & bacteria, Del questions the physical toll lockdown restrictions have on our children’s immune system.
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