CONFIRMED: ISRAEL CONTROLLING IRAN PROTESTS! - Israeli Bullets Used, Western Coup Exposed

Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest evidence that Israel and the United States governments are openly destabilizing Iran in order to commit a coup and do regime change.





In 1953, the US government had previously committed a coup in Iran leading to the new Shah who lead the SAVAK secret police to kill, torture and disappear countless opponents. This led by design to the 1979 revolution and the rise of the Atatollahs and mullahs.





Now, conveniently one year after Israel and the United States attacked Iran claiming weapons of mass destruction (we've heard that before), there are massive protests in the streets and claims of around 16,000 protesters dead. While the Iranian government could have easily been involved in much of this obviously as they're not known to be "understanding," the evidence remains...





As Khamenei claimed, the Israeli and US government are manipulating the protests and killing protesters as an entry point to enter and attack Iran. Now, evidence comes out showing countless Israeli bullets found inside bodies of Iranian children. This echoes much of what we've seen in Syria 9 years ago. Ironically, the west is claiming Iran is using chemical weapons against their own people. Yet, these protesters are also attacking pro Palestinian organizations?





Former CIA head Mike Pompeo boasted on X about how Mossad is manipulating the protests. Israeli Heritage Minister Eliyahu claimed the same.





At the WEF in Davos, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent boasted about how the protests were started by the US government by covertly devaluing Iran's currency causing a poverty crisis.





They're openly admitting these things!





It's not "I like this side or I like that side." Both sides are not acceptable and if Iranians want to overthrow their government, they have that right but blindly believing US and Israeli intelligence "services" are going to make Iran better is not just naive but dangerous considering the context of past coups in Iraq, Libya, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Nicaragua, Cuba, Syria and countless other examples.





They're creating order out of chaos. Get prepared.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





World Alternative Media

2026