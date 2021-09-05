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RED ALERT MUST SEE GREEN-ZONE-FEMA Nazi Death Camps you go in But you will NEVER come out Green Zone FEMA Nazi Death Camps
Self-Government
Self-Government
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https://www.brighteon.com/a80e06a4-51ae-4d28-a1e0-4b38e7cdf6c1 ⚠️ CDC PUBLISHES ‘GREEN ZONE’ CONCENTRATION CAMP PROTOCOL, PREPARING FOR MASS IMPRISONMENT ⚠️

http://stopthecrime.net/

Primary Water https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/rare-diamond-confirms-that-earths-mantle-holds-an-oceans-worth-of-water/?utm_source=feedburner&;utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+basic-science+%28Topic%3A+More+Science%29
Primary Water is why we don’t
have a water shortage.
WATER IS A RENEWABLE! http://primarywater.org/

How do you relocate people off their properties into areas that they will service reused water or tertiary water which is water from the sewer treatment plants as as potable drinking water so I'm going to go over a few stories right now about water and I'm going to get into the most one of the most diabolical stories I've covered in a while so I want to talk about what we're seeing here in Northern California and what you're going to see in your community to with water restrictions!


Stealing Water For Profit & Power By Creating Shortage - Deborah Tavares https://youtu.be/8GKZSTbtBgo

WATER WARS - Stealing Our Water https://youtu.be/8OwmyAw-PyE
Keywords
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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