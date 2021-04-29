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NutriMedicalReport Wed 28thApril21 H2 AZNHAuditTrump DrMikovitsLIVENow
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80 views • April 29, 2021
Josh Bernstein, No Pause of AZ Audit by Democrats, No Loss of One Million by Demon Rat Corrupt Politicians and Lawyers, Visit Live bottom Hour Two Dr Judy Mikovits, Stay Over for Hour Three and Four Audio Interviews, SonicLife, Lumen Photon IR, Pure Water Systems, Launch of EduCap Phase One Study, Need for Video with Josh Bernstein to Mike Lindell of Frank Website and President Trump, Attempts by Dems to Block AZ Audit, EduCap Study May Family Signup with Donation, Family Membership to First Nations Medical is 32 dollars per year, Included Bottle of EduCaps with Freezer Pack, Lab for Ig4 T Cell Titer to US Lab from Worldwide Draw, and Legal Certification if Immunity Cellular T Cell is Present,
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