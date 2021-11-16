Nothing New Under The Sun

Nothin new under the sun!!!!



Robots where in existence in 1883. History always repeats itself. Now we are seeing robots people, dogs 🤖 etc. popping up from darpa in Boston USA and especially China 🇨🇳.



This goes to show how far technology has gone since tartarian times.



Now they hide the technology from us. We are probably 500-1000 years behind In technology as a civilisation. The government are hoarding technologies from us.



Stargates, time travel (going to the past or future) , inter dimensional travel, teleportation, human super powers like telekinesis etc have all been hidden from humanity to try and dull us down. Just take a Look at what Tesla built.



Remember films like terminator and robocop?