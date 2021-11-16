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Nothing New Under The Sun
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14 views • November 16, 2021
Nothin new under the sun!!!!
Robots where in existence in 1883. History always repeats itself. Now we are seeing robots people, dogs 🤖 etc. popping up from darpa in Boston USA and especially China 🇨🇳.
This goes to show how far technology has gone since tartarian times.
Now they hide the technology from us. We are probably 500-1000 years behind In technology as a civilisation. The government are hoarding technologies from us.
Stargates, time travel (going to the past or future) , inter dimensional travel, teleportation, human super powers like telekinesis etc have all been hidden from humanity to try and dull us down. Just take a Look at what Tesla built.
Remember films like terminator and robocop?
Robots where in existence in 1883. History always repeats itself. Now we are seeing robots people, dogs 🤖 etc. popping up from darpa in Boston USA and especially China 🇨🇳.
This goes to show how far technology has gone since tartarian times.
Now they hide the technology from us. We are probably 500-1000 years behind In technology as a civilisation. The government are hoarding technologies from us.
Stargates, time travel (going to the past or future) , inter dimensional travel, teleportation, human super powers like telekinesis etc have all been hidden from humanity to try and dull us down. Just take a Look at what Tesla built.
Remember films like terminator and robocop?
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