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Trump's New Press Secretary Destroys The Fake News Media
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86 views • May 08, 2020
Beauty and brains are a weapon of choice when it comes to political warfare. The White House Press Corps, filled with Fake News reporters, found that out the hard way yesterday when they decided to attempt a take down question directed at McEnany.
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