THE SERPENT ON THE POLE - BABYLON TO EGYPT TO NOW WOW - DELETED BY YOUTUBE!!!

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What did God actually tell Moses to put on the pole in the Wilderness (not what I thought)? Both elements are included in our current medical symbols. This medical religion came from Babylon into Egypt and followed the Israelites into the wilderness and is present today in Mystery Babylon. Must See!!