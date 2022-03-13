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Storm on the Horizon Ep# 165
Crusty Canuck
Crusty Canuck
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90 views • March 13, 2022
My take on the Ukraine Crisis, Hypocritical Politicians who say they promote DEMOCRACY and other Inconsistencies.

#Ukraine,#FreedomConvoy2022,#TheCrustyCanuckPodcast



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Sources:

JT and Other's Complete HYPOCRACY on Democratic Values and Freedoms: Justin Trudeau Walking Canada Down Path To End Of Democracy (capforcanada.com)

From the USA "Now Liberty": WATCH: Justin Trudeau Delivers BIZARRE Rant on ‘Democracy’ – NowLiberty

From LIFESITE News: Trudeau has 'zero credibility' on 'democracy' following Emergencies Act: President of El Salvador - LifeSite (lifesitenews.com)



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