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The special forces of the Russian Rossguardia destroyed a drone that attempted to attack the governor of the Belgorod region, Gladkov.
The incident occurred in the border area during a meeting between the governor and local residents.
Adding:
According to satellite images, at least four oil storage tanks were burning at the Primorsk sea terminal in Leningrad Oblast following overnight Ukrainian drone strikes.