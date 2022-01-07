(DON'T) 'LOOK UP' NASA Hires Priest to Prepare Religions for Encounter With 'Aliens' (Part 1) [24.12.2021]

It’s Coming; The Last Card, The 'Alien' Card, and it’s all a Lie...The "grand" or "great" deception spoken of in 2 Thess 2 is actually a punishment from God on man. God sends the great deception or delusion because they didn't want the truth. It's usually used in conjunction with Rev 13, where the deceit is the Antichrist (who was "wounded unto death") rises from the dead and performs signs and warnings, as well as making "an image of the beast" live. While I truly that "aliens" are demons or angels, and that there isn't life on other planets, I don't know if I would necessarily connect all this. It may be what happens. It may be something else altogether. Either way, I do kind of think NASA selecting theologians and priests for this is kind of disgusting.- Netflix also has a new movie called ‘Don’t look up’ and that people didn’t care even though their end was in sight?Sources Links from Dec 2021:NASA just hired a Catholic Priest to Prepare religions of Earth for Future encounter with 'Aliens'245 viewsDec 24, 2021Watchman Dan Trendell440 subscribers