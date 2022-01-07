© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(DON'T) 'LOOK UP' NASA Hires Priest to Prepare Religions for Encounter With 'Aliens' (Part 1) [24.12.2021]
Follow
3
Share
Report
161 views • January 07, 2022
It’s Coming; The Last Card, The 'Alien' Card, and it’s all a Lie...
The "grand" or "great" deception spoken of in 2 Thess 2 is actually a punishment from God on man. God sends the great deception or delusion because they didn't want the truth. It's usually used in conjunction with Rev 13, where the deceit is the Antichrist (who was "wounded unto death") rises from the dead and performs signs and warnings, as well as making "an image of the beast" live. While I truly that "aliens" are demons or angels, and that there isn't life on other planets, I don't know if I would necessarily connect all this. It may be what happens. It may be something else altogether. Either way, I do kind of think NASA selecting theologians and priests for this is kind of disgusting.
- Netflix also has a new movie called ‘Don’t look up’ and that people didn’t care even though their end was in sight?
Sources Links from Dec 2021:
NASA just hired a Catholic Priest to Prepare religions of Earth for Future encounter with 'Aliens'
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/heavens-above-nasa-hires-priest-to-prepare-for-an-alien-discovery-sdczvwgqm
https://www.news18.com/news/buzz/nasa-has-hired-a-priest-to-prepare-humans-for-aliens-4593494.html
https://www.trtworld.com/magazine/nasa-turns-to-religious-scholars-to-prepare-humanity-for-alien-contact-53110
https://www.indiatimes.com/trending/social-relevance/nasa-has-hired-a-priest-to-prepare-us-for-aliens-557738.html
https://www.wionews.com/science/nasa-is-hiring-priests-to-prepare-humans-for-contact-with-aliens-440433
https://www.israel365news.com/264543/nasa-hires-catholic-priest-to-prepare-religions-for-encounter-with-aliens/
245 viewsDec 24, 2021
Watchman Dan Trendell
440 subscribers
https://youtu.be/Hx4drLHoVxo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCk8r4j7D_cTIMWyL_ORt9Yg
The "grand" or "great" deception spoken of in 2 Thess 2 is actually a punishment from God on man. God sends the great deception or delusion because they didn't want the truth. It's usually used in conjunction with Rev 13, where the deceit is the Antichrist (who was "wounded unto death") rises from the dead and performs signs and warnings, as well as making "an image of the beast" live. While I truly that "aliens" are demons or angels, and that there isn't life on other planets, I don't know if I would necessarily connect all this. It may be what happens. It may be something else altogether. Either way, I do kind of think NASA selecting theologians and priests for this is kind of disgusting.
- Netflix also has a new movie called ‘Don’t look up’ and that people didn’t care even though their end was in sight?
Sources Links from Dec 2021:
NASA just hired a Catholic Priest to Prepare religions of Earth for Future encounter with 'Aliens'
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/heavens-above-nasa-hires-priest-to-prepare-for-an-alien-discovery-sdczvwgqm
https://www.news18.com/news/buzz/nasa-has-hired-a-priest-to-prepare-humans-for-aliens-4593494.html
https://www.trtworld.com/magazine/nasa-turns-to-religious-scholars-to-prepare-humanity-for-alien-contact-53110
https://www.indiatimes.com/trending/social-relevance/nasa-has-hired-a-priest-to-prepare-us-for-aliens-557738.html
https://www.wionews.com/science/nasa-is-hiring-priests-to-prepare-humans-for-contact-with-aliens-440433
https://www.israel365news.com/264543/nasa-hires-catholic-priest-to-prepare-religions-for-encounter-with-aliens/
245 viewsDec 24, 2021
Watchman Dan Trendell
440 subscribers
https://youtu.be/Hx4drLHoVxo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCk8r4j7D_cTIMWyL_ORt9Yg
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.