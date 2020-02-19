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BADTRAILS BOOGIE
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8 views • February 19, 2020
The Cows are Cool. Be like the Cows all of you Spunky Dancing Activists. They know methane in cow farts can't match chemtrails in controlling weather and won't let you blame them for climate change LOL. If Grandpa can blissfully do it, so can you.
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