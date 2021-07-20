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Why I Trust Gen Z to Lead the Next Awakening
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62 views • July 20, 2021
A 1997 book called The Fourth Turning looked at American history through the lens of generations.
America goes through cycles of four, roughly 20 year long generations-- with the whole cycle lasting about as long as a typical human life. The cycle follows a pattern: after a Crisis, society experiences a High, followed by an Awakening, then an Unraveling, and finally, another crisis.
Generation Z, or Zoomers, are being raised during a Crisis period. If the hippie movement of the 1960s and 70s against the military industrial complex is any indicator, Gen Z will rebel against their strict upbringing and dominant "woke" socialist institutions of their youth.
Read the book, The Fourth Turning (amazon affiliate link): https://amzn.to/3iudanl
Join my email list: https://www.thedailybell.com/welcome-to-the-daily-bell/
America goes through cycles of four, roughly 20 year long generations-- with the whole cycle lasting about as long as a typical human life. The cycle follows a pattern: after a Crisis, society experiences a High, followed by an Awakening, then an Unraveling, and finally, another crisis.
Generation Z, or Zoomers, are being raised during a Crisis period. If the hippie movement of the 1960s and 70s against the military industrial complex is any indicator, Gen Z will rebel against their strict upbringing and dominant "woke" socialist institutions of their youth.
Read the book, The Fourth Turning (amazon affiliate link): https://amzn.to/3iudanl
Join my email list: https://www.thedailybell.com/welcome-to-the-daily-bell/
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