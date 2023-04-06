Was Jesus a Socialist? | Beyond the Cover

Was Jesus a socialist? Many socialists claim Jesus as one of their own, but an examination of His life and the Christian religion He founded reveals this to be fantasy. In this episode of Beyond the Cover, host Gary Benoit interviews Selwyn Duke, who wrote the cover story for the April 10, 2023 issue of The New American entitled “Was Jesus a Socialist?” Not surprisingly, Selwyn’s answer to that question is an emphatic no. But he also explains why Jesus was not a socialist and why Christianity and socialism are incompatible. He also explains why socialists claim Jesus as one of their own.





