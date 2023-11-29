Amid the failures at the front, the Kiev regime has to look for the culprit. Zelensky is looking for the guilty among the military; the military is blaming the politicians. All together, they accuse the West of insufficient and untimely assistance.

Ukrainian sociologists have stated that patriotism in Ukrainian society is declining, the unity of the people that increased at the beginning of war is ending. Zelensky’s approval rating is plummeting. According to research, it has decreased by 15% since the beginning of the conflict.

Confidence in the government and parliament fell to 39% and to 21%, respectively.

The population of Ukraine is realizing that the conflict is not close to stopping. Ukrainians are angered by corruption scandals and the belief that Western arms supplies were insufficiently reliable. They are threatened by the ongoing mass mobilization and are sure that there are serious conflicts between the political leadership and the command of the Armed Forces.

Rumors about the scandal broke out after the publication of the commander-in-chief Zaluzhny’s article in the Economist, where he admitted that the Ukrainian army is unlikely to achieve any significant breakthroughs on the front.

Rumors intensified after the death of Zaluzhny’s assistant, who blew himself up with grenades, and the resignation of the commander of the Special Operations Forces, who was considered one of the main deputies of the commander-in-chief.

In his turn, Zelensky warned that a new “Maidan” may be being prepared in the country with the aim of removing the head of state. Operation “Maidan-3”, may be allegedly implemented at the end of 2023.

Recently, Deputy Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security and Defense, deputy from Zelensky’s party Mariana Bezuglaya said that the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine should resign due to the lack of an action plan for next year. According to her, the military simply said that they need to mobilize at least 20 thousand citizens a month, that’s all.

She also criticized the entire General Staff, calling it a caste.

he opposition in Ukraine sided with the Generals. Deputies from other parties demanded to exclude Bezuglaya from the parliamentary defense committee.

The conflict between Zelensky and Zaluzhny is moving into a hot phase, and is turning into a direct open clash of the political elite of the war-torn country. The reason is likely that Zaluzhny is widely seen as a serious competitor of Zelensky’s in the fight for the post of president of Ukraine.

But there is nothing to worry about! Kiev has finally found the culprits who led to the split. The secretary of the National Security and Defense Council traditionnally blamed some “Kremlin agents” for all Kiev’s problems.

Mirrored - South Front