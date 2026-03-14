Busker Mike XXXIV

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This is another 'catch' of Mike in the Bourke Street Mall, Melbourne this Saturday 14 March 2026. He stops a lot of people in their tracks through his skilled finger word on his electric guitar plus his 'get-up' which includes a WWII gas mask. These days a busker has to think of creative ways to earn a buck.