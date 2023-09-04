Russian Airborne Assault and Reconnaissance units of Airborne Troops on western outskirts of Artyomovsk are in Action

Airborne assault and reconnaissance units of Airborne Troops on western outskirts of Artyomovsk are in action





▫️ Unmanned aviation crews of the Airborne Troops detected the advance of several groups of Ukrainian infantry towards the positions of Russian units. Having let the enemy get close to a certain point and allowing him to leave the forestry area into the open countryside, the paratroopers destroyed the advancing enemy infantry with massive fire from large-calibre machine guns.





▫️ In addition, Russian paratroopers' air defence systems destroyed enemy attack drones by firing missiles from Verba man-portable air defence systems.





▫️ Bold and decisive actions of Russian paratroopers did not allow Ukrainian units to come even one metre closer to the defended city.

