Brenda Lebsack Exposes Trevor Project
The New American
Brenda Lebsack has been involved in education for decades, as a teacher and school-board member, and is a longtime advocate for children and her community.

In this episode of Conversations That Matter, she and The New American’s Alex Newman talk about the tragedy of “gender-bending” in schools, and focus particularly on the Trevor Project, an online grooming site for sexual predators — to which schools actually refer “questioning” children. Brenda shares shocking information about what's going on in the schools, and emphasizes that parents and concerned citizens must get involved and inform school boards and superintendents about the problem.

