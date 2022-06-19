Henry Gruver Vision of the Invasion of America

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I am posting the late Henry Gruver's visions about the invasion and attack on America. You can find out more about Henry Gruver's ministry and his visions at his website that his son now has at: https://henrygruver.org
I've created a Blog Post on this topic: https://kasialovesgod.wixsite.com/newsletter/post/prophecies-about-russia-attacking-the-usa-unfolding-now