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THIS is the first step to defeat America's rising inflation
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40 views • January 22, 2022
Glenn Beck.
Massive spending from Washington, D.C. is working against you, your interests, and your future. What we’re experiencing now is what we experienced in the 1970s: stagflation. Your cost of living continues to rise without extra funds to cover it, but there IS a way America can cure our current inflation. First we must STOP ignoring basic truths, Glenn says. In this clip, he explains why…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SlXODXs6q2Y
Massive spending from Washington, D.C. is working against you, your interests, and your future. What we’re experiencing now is what we experienced in the 1970s: stagflation. Your cost of living continues to rise without extra funds to cover it, but there IS a way America can cure our current inflation. First we must STOP ignoring basic truths, Glenn says. In this clip, he explains why…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SlXODXs6q2Y
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