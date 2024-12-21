Piers Morgan Interviews Candace Owens on Bibi Netanyahu

In this recent interview Piers Morgan talks with Candace Owens on the topic of Bibi Netanyahu and his ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

Candace: "I believe Netanyahu is a war criminal and the issue is how much power he has, particularly in America... I think Bibi Netanyahu is a monster, and I think the people that are still standing by him and supporting him--I wouldn't want to have that on my conscience..."

An Unholy Evil Is Desecrating Humanity & the Earth



