Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Live Special 2024 -08- A Special Kind of UFO & Paranormal Show-Openlines+Vimana's,Mohenjo Daro Nukes
channel image
TheOutThereChannel
58 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
13 views
Published a day ago

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels

#UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation


Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps)

(0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted!


(rough time locations)

[00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show

[00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! Todays Openlines Topics.. Indian's Ancient

Nukes Story - Sankrit and if its a interest story Mohenjo Daro Evidence?

[00:02:00] (1c) dot dot dot - Paul checks the streams and bits

are working ok before continuing and set up Jitsi voice meet

[00:12:00] (2) Main Topic Begins - Mohenjo Daro Nuke Nuclear War Myth vs Evidence


Paul warps up for the night....

cheers Paul.



 Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group


All Links can be found here to socials and beyond!

https://linktr.ee/totclinks

our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com

*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low

as $1 a month then thanks very much ***


ALL footage FAIR USE to reviews, criticism, fact checking and education

a transformative work with commentary with some Parody.

Keywords
aliensufoufosnukeindiaindianancientnukesmuclearmohenjodaro

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket