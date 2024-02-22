Create New Account
Iran shows off two new stealth warships
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps navy unveils its two new warships - 'Martyr Hassan Bagheri' and 'Martyr Sayyad Shirazi' - which are armed with several strike and air defense missile systems

Mirrored - RT

irannavynew stealth warships

