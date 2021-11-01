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THE ART OF PACKAGING EVIL AS COOL
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152 views • November 01, 2021
Being a tool, because you’re ignorant, or too narcissistic to admit when you’re so deeply wrong after being so loud about it.... you could be complicit with evil pretending to be cool. Or maybe you think spitting in the face of nature, in favor of becoming a remotely controlled cyborg is cool?
mo0550
mo0550
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