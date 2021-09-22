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Satanic Bill Gates in AWKWARD Interview About Pedoplile Jeffrey Epstein [22.09.2021]
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170 views • September 22, 2021
Bill Gates on vaccine equity, boosters, climate, his foundation and Epstein meetings
Sep 21, 2021 6:40 - Read the Full Transcript
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/show/bill-gates-on-vaccine-equity-boosters-climate-his-foundation-and-epstein-meetings
Demonetized again - obviously.
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1,149 views Sep 22, 2021
Anything Goes
114K subscribers
https://youtu.be/0_bnvndeP-s
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6x4zJADfr5Z4w-bf8lbrcg
Sep 21, 2021 6:40 - Read the Full Transcript
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/show/bill-gates-on-vaccine-equity-boosters-climate-his-foundation-and-epstein-meetings
Demonetized again - obviously.
Please support me here (Exclusive content): https://pauljosephwatson.locals.com/
1,149 views Sep 22, 2021
Anything Goes
114K subscribers
https://youtu.be/0_bnvndeP-s
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6x4zJADfr5Z4w-bf8lbrcg
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