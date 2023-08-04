Obama, Biden & Panetta Have Never Been Brought To Justice For The Deaths Of These Americans

In this episode, we remind people and inform some for the first time of Extortion 17 and the betrayal by Obama, Biden and Panetta that led to the deaths of more than 2 dozen Americans and 8 Afghanis on August 6, 2011. No one was ever held to account. You'll hear from some of the Navy SEALs parents regarding the deaths of their sons, the rules of engagement and calls for accountability. You'll also hear from retired Air Force Captain Joni Marquez who watched the entire event unfold and you'll hear from Stephen Spivey, who produced the documentary Fallen Angel Call Sign: Extortion 17.
