Dr. Kimberly Biss. OBGYN Turned Warrior. Avg 4% Miscarriage, Was 30% Jan & Feb 2023

30 plus years as Obstetrics and gynaecology specialist. Graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine, Boston,MA, 1993. They deliver 4000 babies per year.

Normal miscarriages are about 4%. 2021 they saw that number go up to 7-8% and it doubled in 2022 to 15%!

In 2018 Dr. Biss had a health concern and did a major overhaul, so in 2020 while battling breast cancer, she was already questioning the pharma mob and chose not to get this injection, signalling an about face when it comes to pharma. She questioned the moratorium on Plaquenil, and Ivermectin when it had been used successfully for decades, on expecting mothers. She quickly found that she was standing alone in a room full of her peers and wondering why she was the only person that saw the malice.

Serious subject, but we had a lot of fun during this interview. Please share and enjoy.

Books : HPV Vaccine on Trial, Turtles All The Way

X: @docbiss





