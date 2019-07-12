Hypnosis: Acceptance - Releasing Judgment of Your Past, Yourself & Others

Removing toxic beliefs and judgments from your subconscious.



We all have judgments that other people have placed in to our own subconscious without our permission. (ie. Blondes are more fun, money is the root of all evil, starting your own business is too hard, you can't make money as an artist, etc.) With help we can remove these toxic thoughts, and much more. Freeing us from the burdens of others.



We can also learn to forgive ourselves for our past mistakes, and free our minds to move in to a successful future.



CREDITS

Music from FreeMusicArchieve by Chris Zabriskie Album: Cylinders

Photos & Videos from PhotographyDesires, PixaBay, & Pexels

Editing/"aging" of Photos by PhotographyDesires

Hypnosis written by Samantha of YogaDesires / HypnosisDesires