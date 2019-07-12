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Hypnosis: Acceptance - Releasing Judgment of Your Past, Yourself & Others
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25 views • July 12, 2019
Removing toxic beliefs and judgments from your subconscious.
We all have judgments that other people have placed in to our own subconscious without our permission. (ie. Blondes are more fun, money is the root of all evil, starting your own business is too hard, you can't make money as an artist, etc.) With help we can remove these toxic thoughts, and much more. Freeing us from the burdens of others.
We can also learn to forgive ourselves for our past mistakes, and free our minds to move in to a successful future.
CREDITS
Music from FreeMusicArchieve by Chris Zabriskie Album: Cylinders
Photos & Videos from PhotographyDesires, PixaBay, & Pexels
Editing/"aging" of Photos by PhotographyDesires
Hypnosis written by Samantha of YogaDesires / HypnosisDesires
We all have judgments that other people have placed in to our own subconscious without our permission. (ie. Blondes are more fun, money is the root of all evil, starting your own business is too hard, you can't make money as an artist, etc.) With help we can remove these toxic thoughts, and much more. Freeing us from the burdens of others.
We can also learn to forgive ourselves for our past mistakes, and free our minds to move in to a successful future.
CREDITS
Music from FreeMusicArchieve by Chris Zabriskie Album: Cylinders
Photos & Videos from PhotographyDesires, PixaBay, & Pexels
Editing/"aging" of Photos by PhotographyDesires
Hypnosis written by Samantha of YogaDesires / HypnosisDesires
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