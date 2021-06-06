2 Drones Shot Down Above Iraq Base Housing US Troops.

The US military's C-RAM defence system was activated to shoot down the drones above the Ain al-Assad base, located in Iraq's western desert, the Iraqi military said.

The Iraqi army said Sunday two drones were destroyed above a base housing US troops, one month after the same base was targeted by an armed drone.

The US military's C-RAM defence system was activated to shoot down the drones above the Ain al-Assad base, located in Iraq's western desert, the Iraqi military said.



Several hours earlier a rocket was shot down above Baghdad airport, "without causing casualties or damage," said Colonel Wayne Marotto, spokesman for the US-led military coalition in Iraq.



The coalition was sent to Iraq to help the country's military fight the Islamic State jihadist group -- a campaign that Baghdad declared won in late 2017.



The US consistently blames Iran-linked Iraqi factions for rocket attacks against Iraqi installations housing its personnel.