© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2 Drones Shot Down Above Iraq Base Housing US Troops.
Follow
0
Share
Report
160 views • June 06, 2021
2 Drones Shot Down Above Iraq Base Housing US Troops.
The US military's C-RAM defence system was activated to shoot down the drones above the Ain al-Assad base, located in Iraq's western desert, the Iraqi military said.
The Iraqi army said Sunday two drones were destroyed above a base housing US troops, one month after the same base was targeted by an armed drone.
The US military's C-RAM defence system was activated to shoot down the drones above the Ain al-Assad base, located in Iraq's western desert, the Iraqi military said.
Several hours earlier a rocket was shot down above Baghdad airport, "without causing casualties or damage," said Colonel Wayne Marotto, spokesman for the US-led military coalition in Iraq.
The coalition was sent to Iraq to help the country's military fight the Islamic State jihadist group -- a campaign that Baghdad declared won in late 2017.
The US consistently blames Iran-linked Iraqi factions for rocket attacks against Iraqi installations housing its personnel.
The US military's C-RAM defence system was activated to shoot down the drones above the Ain al-Assad base, located in Iraq's western desert, the Iraqi military said.
The Iraqi army said Sunday two drones were destroyed above a base housing US troops, one month after the same base was targeted by an armed drone.
The US military's C-RAM defence system was activated to shoot down the drones above the Ain al-Assad base, located in Iraq's western desert, the Iraqi military said.
Several hours earlier a rocket was shot down above Baghdad airport, "without causing casualties or damage," said Colonel Wayne Marotto, spokesman for the US-led military coalition in Iraq.
The coalition was sent to Iraq to help the country's military fight the Islamic State jihadist group -- a campaign that Baghdad declared won in late 2017.
The US consistently blames Iran-linked Iraqi factions for rocket attacks against Iraqi installations housing its personnel.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.