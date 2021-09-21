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SGT Report ft. Scott Mckay: 'Doctors Repent Now, Tell the Truth, There Is No Escape' [21.09.2021]
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460 views • September 21, 2021
Note: And for my part this applies to everyone who 'works' or performs the 'work for the Satanist - something I have written and said publicly for years ... and there is a great deal of Satanists out there in society, I meet them every day... and they do not even hide their satanic life with Hash, drunkenes and drugs and their daily fornication... All in public and the 'New Normal' now...
“One believes things because one has been conditioned to believe them.”
“A really efficient totalitarian state would be one in which the all-powerful executive of political bosses and their army of managers control a population of slaves who do not have to be coerced, because they love their servitude.”
'Brave New World' - Aldous Huxley
--
Scott McKay Patriot Streetfighter joins me to share a dire warning for doctors and anyone else going along with the evil cabal eugenics plan, repent and tell the truth - or you will pay the price for your crimes.
https://www.patriotstreetfighter.com/about-scott-mckay/
https://www.facebook.com/ScottMcKay1964
https://www.linkedin.com/in/scott-mckay-566234b0/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZkQyyibLPa9gR8s4A6dDRA
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2021/09/scott-mckay-with-bald-avenger-jason-sisneros-child-rescue-ops-video-3758329.html
Z STACK: https://zstacklife.com/
SGT Report
112750 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9YBKURi0S1im/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sgt-report/
--
BREAKING PART 1: Federal Govt @HHSgov Whistleblower Goes Public with Secret Recordings
‘Government Doesn’t Want to Show the [COVID] Vaccine is Full of Sh*t’
They ‘Shove’ Adverse Effect Reporting ‘Under the Mat’
#CovidVaxExposed
https://twitter.com/EricSpracklen/status/1440103482086756355/video/1
https://youtu.be/obdI7tgKLtA
“One believes things because one has been conditioned to believe them.”
“A really efficient totalitarian state would be one in which the all-powerful executive of political bosses and their army of managers control a population of slaves who do not have to be coerced, because they love their servitude.”
'Brave New World' - Aldous Huxley
--
Scott McKay Patriot Streetfighter joins me to share a dire warning for doctors and anyone else going along with the evil cabal eugenics plan, repent and tell the truth - or you will pay the price for your crimes.
https://www.patriotstreetfighter.com/about-scott-mckay/
https://www.facebook.com/ScottMcKay1964
https://www.linkedin.com/in/scott-mckay-566234b0/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZkQyyibLPa9gR8s4A6dDRA
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2021/09/scott-mckay-with-bald-avenger-jason-sisneros-child-rescue-ops-video-3758329.html
Z STACK: https://zstacklife.com/
SGT Report
112750 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9YBKURi0S1im/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sgt-report/
--
BREAKING PART 1: Federal Govt @HHSgov Whistleblower Goes Public with Secret Recordings
‘Government Doesn’t Want to Show the [COVID] Vaccine is Full of Sh*t’
They ‘Shove’ Adverse Effect Reporting ‘Under the Mat’
#CovidVaxExposed
https://twitter.com/EricSpracklen/status/1440103482086756355/video/1
https://youtu.be/obdI7tgKLtA
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