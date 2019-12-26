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Desolation Blues - Original Music
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24 views • December 26, 2019
Here's a jam tjat started out on my log drum. Once the log drum track was recorded I added a skaker and conga track via my Roland Handsonic. After the percussion tracks were finished I added a rythym guitar track via my knotocaster and a bass track on my Musicman Stingray 5. Finally to finish a couple tracks of lead were added on my Paul Reed Smith Hollowbody I.
The overall mood of the song reminds me of someone wandering through a desolate landscape of ruins looking for anyone left. Thanks for listening :-) #originalmusic #blues #logdrum
The overall mood of the song reminds me of someone wandering through a desolate landscape of ruins looking for anyone left. Thanks for listening :-) #originalmusic #blues #logdrum
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