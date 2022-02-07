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These communist tyrants, gestapo, are STEALING fuel meant for truckers to keep their rigs warm.
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60 views • February 07, 2022
These communist tyrants, gestapo, are STEALING fuel meant for truckers to keep their rigs warm.
They have their families with them, including small children.
They will freeze, and some will die.
This is what totalitarianism looks like.
This is not a bad movie. This is real, and the “law enforcement” officials are now outwardly participating in the killing of those they swore an oath to protect.
They have their families with them, including small children.
They will freeze, and some will die.
This is what totalitarianism looks like.
This is not a bad movie. This is real, and the “law enforcement” officials are now outwardly participating in the killing of those they swore an oath to protect.
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