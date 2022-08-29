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8/26/2022 Miles Guo's GETTR: What does promise mean? For a trustworthy person, promise or undertaking means pressure and responsibility; however, in CCP’s system a trustworthy person, such as Wang Jian (HNA) won't have a good ending, but those double-faced liars, such as Wang Qishan, Meng Jianzhu, Zeng Wei and Dai Yongge can go all the way up