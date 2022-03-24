Devolution Part 16 - To Xi, or Not To Xi, Patel Patriot, 21 Jan 2022

𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝘁 16 — 𝗧𝗼 𝗫𝗶, 𝗼𝗿 𝗡𝗼𝘁 𝗧𝗼 𝗫𝗶?, 𝗣𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗹 𝗣𝗮𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗼𝘁, 21 𝗝𝗮𝗻 2022This Devolution installment includes the reading of six speeches by Trump administration officials. These speeches discuss the situation with China and American relations with China. Then Patel covers the events from 3 Nov 2020 to 20 Jan 2021 in great detail and analysis with links to documents.One datum that is mentioned is that Obama (presumably with Fauci's help) funded the Wuhan lab in 2015. Perhaps the CCP Virus should be called the Obama / Fauci Virus, as without Obama's and Fauci's funding the virus from Wuhan might not have come about.Patel has stated in earlier Devolution articles that he believes Trump invoked the Insurrection Act of 1807. I've confirmed that was done with two other sources. That being done, enables Trump to remain in office and clean out the Deep State with arrests, tribunals, convictions and executions. Not having the appearance, of being in the presidential office, allows Trump to clean out the Deep State without the appearance of bias or prejudice in the media. A brilliant and clandestine move by Trump.There being a war with China, not a bullets, bombs and missiles war, but a war of ideology, economics and social values, I don't believe Trump would have so easily turned over the presidency to such an incompetent as Joe Biden. Nevertheless, Trump did allow the Biden show to proceed to satisfy the media, Democrats and RINOs.In closing Patel discusses the viewpoint that Xi Jinping may be working with Trump to take down the Deep State. Patel doesn't draw any firm conclusion on that, but simply offers some data to support the viewpoint. Patel clearly states he takes no stand one way or the other, but simply offers some data.