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Pet Club: The Mushroom That Brought a Dying Husky Back to Life
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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He was almost 15. Her paws were peeling. Her fur was falling out. Her eyes were white and cloudy. She couldn't walk, couldn't be touched without whimpering. The vet said it was time to say goodbye.


Then someone gave her a mushroom.


Within four days, she jumped on the couch — something she hadn't done in a year and a half. A month later, her paws were healing, her fur was growing back, her eyes cleared. She took herself off the narcotics and steroids. And she lived another four and a half years — swimming, hiking five miles, even meeting her owner's grandkids.


That husky's name was Zanka. And her story is not unique.


Kurt and Kristen Ludlow join John Michael Chambers to introduce Pet Club — a company built on a pharmaceutical-grade mushroom extract that modulates the immune system, getting it working optimally again. The same extract that helped a woman at Sloan-Kettering outlive a terminal diagnosis by months turned into a mission to help our pets.


Sixty-five percent of our pets are getting cancer. One in three develop allergies. Six million new cases of diabetes in pets every year — just in the United States. The pet food industry is loosely regulated. Kibble is packed with carcinogens. Animal byproducts can include euthanized animals and roadkill. Treats have sugar to create chemical dependency. Toys contain plastic, styrofoam, and dyed cotton that can shred digestive systems.


Pet Club offers an alternative: mushroom extract for dogs, cats, horses — even chickens, ferrets, and rabbits. All-natural treats and toys made in the USA. No GMOs. No preservatives. No artificial anything. Untreated hemp rope toys that are safe to swallow.


This isn't just about selling products. It's about being a voice for those who don't have one. A movement toward the restoration of creation. And a reminder that God gave us everything we need — growing abundantly in nature. We just have to harness it.


Visit JMC.PetClub247.com. Your pets are part of the golden age, too.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
zankathehuskyhealingmushroompetclubkurtludlowkristenludlowpharmaceuticalgradeextractimmunemodulationpetcancerepidemickibblecarcinogensanimalbyproductsroadkillnaturalpettoysnopreservativesrestorationofcreationjmcpetclub247voiceforthevoiceless
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