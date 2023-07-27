Create New Account
Russian experimental high-precision munition with an increased range targeting the Slovenia-supplied modernized M-55S tank of the AFU
The Prisoner
Published 19 hours ago

Footage of the use of an experimental high-precision munition with an increased range targeting the Slovenia-supplied modernized M-55S tank of the NATO Proxy Force, which they tried to hide in a forest belt.

M55S is a "T-55 on steroids"

Source @R&U Videos

Keywords
tankafum55s

